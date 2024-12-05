InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$10.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.08. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$14.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -528.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,900.00%.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

