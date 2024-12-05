Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.08. 414,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 303,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.