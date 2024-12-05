Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 165,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 40,458 shares.The stock last traded at $64.50 and had previously closed at $64.57.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $930.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

