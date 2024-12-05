Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 4,300 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $207.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.46 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.96.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,613,814. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

