Investment Management Corp of Ontario Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144,300 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TFC opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

