Investment Management Corp of Ontario Decreases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,537 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.