Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,306.58 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $950.93 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,338.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.39.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

