Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $130.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

