Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $1.67 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 37.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $205.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

