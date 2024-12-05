Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 1,200 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,090,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,175,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,191,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $211.94 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

