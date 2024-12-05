Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 21,355 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

