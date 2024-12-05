Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 23,831 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8% compared to the typical volume of 22,002 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $18,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 214,275 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,078.25. This represents a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $4,531,757.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,709,780.10. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 150.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 141.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 48.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 10.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $165.88 on Thursday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $166.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.99, a PEG ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

