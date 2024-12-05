IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.96. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,054,000 after purchasing an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 971,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 671,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 534,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

