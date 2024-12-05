iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,186,000.

NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $56.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

