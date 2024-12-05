iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLUGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 535,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 278,601 shares.The stock last traded at $28.47 and had previously closed at $28.09.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

