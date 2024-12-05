iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and traded as low as $47.55. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 35,535 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $300.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

