iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 97311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

