iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 128.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,316 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

