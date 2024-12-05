iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.43% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $715,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 51,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $103.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

