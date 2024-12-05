Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Tony J. Darden Sells 247 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) COO Tony J. Darden sold 247 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $12,085.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,984.36. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 712,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,156,000 after buying an additional 85,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 260,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $11,802,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

