Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 120.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,936 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $98.48 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

