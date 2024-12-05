Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,795 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,137.20. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $303.33 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.23 and a 1 year high of $307.50. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.79 and a 200-day moving average of $258.27.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

