Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Andersons worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Andersons by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Andersons by 29.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 323.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 54,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 7.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Andersons news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,455.73. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

