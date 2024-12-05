Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Andersons worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Andersons by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Andersons by 29.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 323.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 54,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 7.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Andersons news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,455.73. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
ANDE stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.57.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.
