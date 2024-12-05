Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,796 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAS. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,006 shares of company stock worth $240,296. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

