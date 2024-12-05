Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 227,109 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,109 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Fortrea worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fortrea by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in Fortrea by 125.0% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $23.73 on Thursday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $674.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Fortrea’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortrea from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortrea from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortrea

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.