Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,273,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 548,860 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.93% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 203,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %

AXL stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $807.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.48%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

