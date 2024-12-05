Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,356 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLVM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SLVM opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

