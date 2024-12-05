Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,451 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

