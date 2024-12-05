Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 21,793 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,793 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,167,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 3,862.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 98,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,395.91. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Steelcase Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

