Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 4,732,374 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 7,945.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732,374 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.42% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $86,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $24,314,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $947,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,623 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

