Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $102.81 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,420 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $102,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $1,376,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $2,641,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $144.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

