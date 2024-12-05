Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $130.08 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $130,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AZN opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

