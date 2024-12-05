Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) CEO David Alan Campbell Sells 15,000 Shares

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) CEO David Alan Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,054 shares in the company, valued at $16,217,618. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Alan Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,338,500.00.

On Friday, September 27th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,157,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 3.29.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JANX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,883 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

