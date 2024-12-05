JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 20,443 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $625,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,937,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,072,536.60. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $567,555.75.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00.
- On Friday, September 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $471,501.94.
JFrog Price Performance
NASDAQ FROG opened at $32.05 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
