Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

