Jonathan Neman Sells 41,805 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 41,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,614,091.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,526,103.08. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Jonathan Neman sold 14,745 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $663,525.00.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Jonathan Neman sold 20,937 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $838,108.11.
- On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $40,410.10.
- On Friday, September 13th, Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $597,061.60.
- On Monday, September 9th, Jonathan Neman sold 7,400 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $213,194.00.
SG traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,873. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $45.12.
SG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
