Jonathan Neman Sells 41,805 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 41,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,614,091.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,526,103.08. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 25th, Jonathan Neman sold 14,745 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $663,525.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Jonathan Neman sold 20,937 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $838,108.11.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $40,410.10.

On Friday, September 13th, Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $597,061.60.

On Monday, September 9th, Jonathan Neman sold 7,400 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $213,194.00.

SG traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,873. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $45.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 63,417 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

SG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

