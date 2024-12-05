Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 8,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 62,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Josemaria Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Josemaria Resources Company Profile

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

