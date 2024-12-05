JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $73.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $78.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

