JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.35.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $9.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,957. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,559,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,649,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.