JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Trading Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.55.

JTC Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.87.

About JTC

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.