KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 130,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 192,066 shares.The stock last traded at $67.08 and had previously closed at $68.76.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Creative Planning grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 412.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,084,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

