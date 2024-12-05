Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $56.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 7,289 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $342,947.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,659.15. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,873. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,189 shares of company stock worth $2,500,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,194,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,206,000 after buying an additional 176,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 208,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

