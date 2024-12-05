Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Price

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFR. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.5 %

CFR opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $94.09 and a one year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,597.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $442,842.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,550.91. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,033. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.