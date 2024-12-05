Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 487.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105,164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,146,000 after acquiring an additional 730,297 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after acquiring an additional 317,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,057,000 after acquiring an additional 609,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,130,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,163,000 after acquiring an additional 171,036 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

KDP stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

