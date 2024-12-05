KeyCorp Has Positive Estimate for Ameren Q4 Earnings

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameren in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEE. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Ameren stock opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $95.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 63.06%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

