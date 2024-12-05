Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $78.26 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.72 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

