LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $231,148.66. The trade was a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.