LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 2.4 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,613. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $231,148.66. The trade was a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

