Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 12,588 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $616,812.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,015 shares in the company, valued at $686,735. This trade represents a 47.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,217 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,147.92. The trade was a 0.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.66. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

