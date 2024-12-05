Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 546,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $148,201,000 after purchasing an additional 205,757 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $81,405,000. William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 5,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $342.27 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.41.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

